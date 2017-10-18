1,500 children at Doncaster Dome for book awards

Around 1,500 children decended on the Doncaster Dome as the nominations for the Doncaster Children's Book Awards were revealed.

Phil Sheppard reveals the nominations for the Doncaster Book Awards

Schoolteacher and awards committee member Phil Sheppard revealed the 20 new books on the list, as well as six classics - How to Train Your Dragon, The Neverending Story, the Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Shepherd's Crown, Northern Lights and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

The new books are those most borrowed from Doncaster's children's libraries.

They are Cogheart, Letters from the Lighthouse, Who let the Gods Out, Skulduggery Pleasant Resurrection, Podkin One Ear, The Fox and the Ghost King, Pugs of the Frozen North, My Gym Teacher is and Alien Overlord, the Goldfish Boy, The Midnight Gang, Alex Rider Never Say Die, I Have No Secrets, Orangeboy, Blame, One of Us is Lying, Silence is Goldfish, Tales of the Peculiar, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Contagion, and What Not to Do if You Turn Invisible

The winner will be announced next year.