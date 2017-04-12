1,000 mile march for brave Amy

A Sheffield woman who suffered an ectopic pregnancy is taking the first step on a 1,000 mile charity challenge.

Amy Oates, of Hillsborough, was eight week pregnant with her third child when she started experiencing pain in her right side, coupled with dizziness and nausea.

She was rushed to hospital where dictors revealed she was bleeding internally following the rupture of her right fallopian tube, the result of an ectopic pregnancy.

Amy, aged 33, said: “I was take into emergency open surgery to save my life, then spent the next few days in hospital, it was awful.

“It took about 12 weeks to recover fully physically, but the mental recovery for my husband and I is still ongoing. It was so traumatic and upsetting for the whole family.

“We were devastated we couldn’t believe it it all happened so fast; one minute we were excited to be expecting and the next minute, it was torn from us.”

Amy is now preparing to take on the EPT1000 Challenge. Over the next 12 months, she will walk, run and cycle 1,000 miles for the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, which supports women who have suffered an ectopic pregnancy, and their families.

Amy said: “The support of the EPT staff has been amazing so any money we can raise to help them continue their great work and awareness will be wonderful. Ectopic pregnancies, which occur when the embryo grows outside the womb, affect one in 80 pregnancies.

“I am doing this challenge in memory of our little one, lost so soon, and my own wellbeing to keep fit and have something to focus on to gain strength to get through the awful events of a year ago.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/Amy-oates1 to donate.