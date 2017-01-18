Your chance to win tickets to Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster Racecourse

The 2017 racing season is now underway at Doncaster Racecourse and a calendar packed with top quality meetings, iconic races, music events and the inimitable social scene down on the Town Moor turf, is ready to welcome you.

January 27th and 28th sees the Sky Bet Chase take place - one of the most popular National Hunt meetings – showcasing a packed two day racecard sure to delight racing enthusiasts and novices alike.

It’s a great opportunity to wrap up warm and enjoy the thrill of the ‘jumps’ whilst spending the day socialising with friends and enjoying the exciting atmosphere.

So, we have teamed up with Doncaster Racecourse to offer five pairs of County Enclosure tickets for Saturday January 28. Gates open for the Sky Bet Chase at 11 am, so there is plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere before the packed race card commences and horses tackle the legendary turf at 12.45pm.

Delicious food can be enjoyed at the Racecourses’ own restaurant too – The Old Weighing Room which offers a great British menu. Raceday hospitality booking is essential.

Tickets are on sale now at Doncaster Racecourse or call 01302 304200.

