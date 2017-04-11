Your chance to win a ticket to Sheffield’s newest trampoline park

This is a competition that will get you jumping for joy - a chance to win a ticket to Sheffield’s new trampoline park.

99 Jump Street is the city’s newest attraction, with 55 trampolines for people of all ages to enjoy.

Manager Archie McNeil has teamed up with The Star to give 50 lucky readers a chance to enjoy two basketball hoops, Olympic trampoline, crash mat, and the UK’s only cage ball trampoline game - for free.

Sessions at the park, on John Street, Sheffield, usually cost £6 an hour for adults Monday to Thursday and £3.50 for children under five. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, adults will pay £8 an hour, and under fives can play for £5.

For the Easter holidays, there is a special offer, giving people a chance to try the sessions for an extra half an hour for the same price.

But, if you win one of these tickets you’ll be able to bounce for an hour and a half completely free of charge. Compulsory trampoline socks, normally £1.50, will also be included.

Archie said: “This is a good way to get your kids active, while still having fun. It’s a great family day out as well.”

There is also an on-site cafe offering a range of hot and cold food.

The competition will close at midnight tomorrow, April 12, with the winners able to claim their prizes from April 13. Prizes must be claimed by April 23.

To be in with a chance of winning a ticket, just answer this question: Where is 99 Jump Street?

Competition entries should be e-mailed to info@99jumpstreet.com with the words ‘Star Competition’ in the subject field.

Winners will be notified by e-mail. The competition is open to people of all ages, and competition winners can bring a paying friend with them. People can book their sessions in advance or walk-in. Any friends accompanying competition winners are advised to book. Under five’s must always be accompanied by an adult. Loyalty cards are also available.

During the Easter holidays, the park will open at the following times: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am until 8.30pm, (last jump at 7pm), Tuesdsay and Thursday 10am until 7pm, (last jump at 5.30pm), and Sunday 10am until 6pm, (last jump at 4.30pm).

Winners can claim their free session during any of these times.

For more information, call Archie on 07958 515666 or visit 99Jump Street Also see 99 Jump Street Facebook page

Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.