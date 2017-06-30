Win America’s biggest lottery from your Sheffield armchair tonight

Someone from Sheffield could win £123 million tonight

Stateside excitement has landed in Sheffield, giving lotto lovers a global shot with their lucky numbers.

Multilotto offers residents the chance to win jackpots from around the world – including America’s Mega Millions, which is offering a jackpot of £123m tonight, and Powerball, which paid out a record-breaking $1.1billion in January last year

It works by customers betting on the outcome of world’s biggest lotteries for a chance to win the same prizes, including the jackpot.

“You’re not entering the lottery, you’re betting on the outcome, but the end result is the same – if you pick the right numbers you’ll win the same amount as if you had flown to America and bought a ticket,” explained head of communications for , Andrew Clarke.

For those who want to try their luck closer to home, Italy’s SuperEnaLotto is Europe’s biggest state lottery, and the transnational EuroJackpot offer top prizes in excess of £60m. What’s more, the odds of hitting the jackpot are higher.

Mega Millions has paid out the world’s second and third biggest ever jackpots, and the second was a jaw-dropping £656million in 2012.

“Still, the jackpot that all eyes in America are on at the moment is Mega Millions,” said Andrew.

Multilotto is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, which guarantees you’ll get paid every single penny of your win if you’re lucky enough get one.

Mulitlotto.co.uk promotes responsible gambling. Over 18s only. Multilotto.co.uk is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Help and support to deal with gambling related issues is available at www.begambleaware.org.

