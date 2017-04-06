War hero from Rotherham to make second Everest attempt

A selfless Rotherham mountaineer who sacrificed the glory of reaching the top of the world to save a fellow climber’s life, will make a second attempt to reach the peak of Mount Everest.

And this time Leslie Binns, 42, plans to plant a Welcome to Yorkshire flag on top of the world’s highest mountain.

Leslie was in sight of the summit when he sacrificed his lifetime ambition to save Indian climber Sunita Hazra who nearly fell to her death. Leslie, who was in the Army for 13 years and received awards for bravery, was left blind in his left eye after being hit by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2009.

The father of Emma, three, and partner to Lindsey Empringham is now making a second attempt to scale the world’s highest mountain to raise money for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, which helped him retrain after he was medically discharged from the Army. He has now left Yorkshire to board a plane to Nepal where he will begin the journey to Everest Base Camp. He is expected to reach the summit in late May.