'Turning 30 wasn't a big deal:' Scots songstress Amy Macdonald chats to us ahead of local concert date

Sometimes, hitting a major birthday can be a milestone, a turning point in one's life.

We've all heard of the old "life begins at 40" adage" and there are many people who dread turning 30, fearing that they are leaving their wilder days behind them and having to finally do sensible and serious things like buying homes, babies and marriage.

Scots singer Amy Macdonald, who is hitting the highways and byways of Britain for her latest tour, has just notched up that 30th milestone.

So was it a reason to celebrate or comiserate?

"Turning 30 wasn't a big deal for me at all," she said. "In fact, It sort of brought an end to my first ten years in the business very neatly.

"It is ten years since my first album and just after my birthday, I found out that my sales have reached twelve million worldwide - so my memories of turning 30 are extremely happy!"

Her fourth album Under Stars was released earlier this year.

Amy is hoping for more of that happiness when she arrives in our region on November 5. She'll be appearing at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall in support of her fourth and latest album Under Stars - a quite appropriate title seeing as outside the venue, the skies will be filled with the bright lights of Bonfire Night.

She's understandably pleased with the album which was released to great critical acclaim earlier this year.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and playing live again," she said.

"The new tour is an acoustic tour - I've done so many shows over the years where I've done a little acoustic set and it has always gone down so well so I wanted to expand on that."

"Playing songs acoustically means interpreting and playing them in a whole different way, so the process of rehearsing and getting ready can often be a lot more complex than an ordinary tour.

"For me, acoustic shows have a magical feeling. Smaller, intimate venues and a chance to play songs that mean something to me and the people listening to them. I'm really looking forward to it."

Since first bursting onto the music scene back in 2007 with songs such as Mr Rock 'n' Roll and This Is The Life, the Bishopbriggs-born star has enjoyed worldwide success and met with the approval of critics across the globe.

She's rubbed shoulders with Ellen DeGeneres in the US, played a string of festivals, appeared on TV countless times and enjoyed number ones internationally.

And she's also worked alongside Kinks legend Ray Davies, is engaged to Scottish Premier League footballer Richard Foster and has collected a clutch of awards.

Not bad for a wee Scots lassie who heard Travis performing their song Turn at T In The Park in 2000 and decided that she'd like to play it herself and so ended up teaching herself to play her dad's guitar at the age of 12.

But the trappings of fame don't come without some drawbacks.

The fiercely proud Glasgow girl and a fan of Rangers, is no longer able to attend games at her beloved football club - especially Old Firm derbies against the club's deadly city rivals Celtic.

She said: "I tend to stay away from the Old Firm games, they tend to be a little bit crazy. It is difficult to go to places like that, because people can recognise you and it can become a bit uncomfortable."

The schedule of touring and soundchecking also means she doesn't get much beyond the venue she's playing at - which can be another frustration.

"Sometimes you are at the venue from 8am but not actually on stage until 9pm so there's a lot of waiting around. But you are needed for setting up and the soundcheck so its difficult to go anywhere. I grab a coffee and go for a quick wander around and that's about it!"

But she wouldn't have it any other way.

She's looking forward to getting out there once again and presenting her new album as well as the rich collection of guitar folk-tinged classics from her impressive back catalogue.

"People seem really excited and we're really looking forward to it.

"It should be a really great atmosphere We'll be playing some of my best-loved songs - it will be a mix of all four of my albums, so there will be something for everyone."

Of her latest album Under Stars, she said: "It's been about 2 and a half years in the making which is the longest I've ever taken with an album. At the time I wanted things to happen quicker but now that it's finished I'm glad we've taken the time; it feels like it's had the TLC that it deserves.”

Amy added: “I feel so proud of the songs and am so pleased with the record. There are so many incredible moments and I really feel this record features some of my best work. I'm excited to finally share it with my fans and I believe there is so much that will also appeal to new fans."

* Amy Macdonald plays Scunthorpe Baths Hall on November 5. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.amymacdonald.co.uk/