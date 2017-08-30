Sheffield Heritage Open Days 2017: Following the trail of family that helped to design city

There is a strong link that connects many important buildings in Sheffield - from King Edward VII school in Broomhill to St John's Church at Ranmoor and the old bank that now houses the city centre's Head of Steam pub.

All were designed by the same firm of architects, Flockton's, who over four generations in the 19th and early 20th centuries left an indelible stamp on the city's surroundings.

Neil Orpwood at Laycock House. Picture by Marisa Cashill

Working in an age before uncluttered, clean lines were the planner's ultimate goal, their creations favoured an elaborate style - all stone carvings, columns and costly grandeur.

The Flockton legacy will come under the spotlight on Sunday, September 10, during walking tours organised by the Sheffield Society of Architects for the annual Heritage Open Days.

Neil Orpwood, an associate director at HLM Architects in Tudor Square who will be helping to lead the 90-minute tours, says the aim is to encourage people to 'stop and look'.

"The idea is to identify 16 fairly well-known buildings by Flockton's, but also to pick up on some of the other developments happening in Sheffield today."

The idea for the walks was triggered when the society - a branch of the Royal Institute of British Architects - bought an archive of around 300 Flockton drawings and began studying them closely.

"There are some beautiful drawings on vellum, and some on poor quality paper that's started to tear," he says.

The firm's roots were laid in the early 1830s when William Flockton, the son of a carpenter and builder in Sheffield, established himself as an architect. He operated the business from 1845 to 1849 with partner William Lee and son Thomas James as Flockton, Lee and Flockton, continuing with Thomas as Flockton & Son until his death in 1864.

This era produced many familiar buildings, including The Mount in Broomhill, dating from 1830, which is used as offices but has the look of a miniature Chatsworth; 1838's Wesley College - later King Edward's - and Tapton Hall, finished in 1855. Like most Flockton projects, these are all at least Grade II listed.

The company continued as partners came and went, changing names through the years - Flockton & Abbott, Flockton & Gibbs, and finally with Thomas's son Charles as Flockton, Gibbs & Flockton. Endcliffe Hall, from 1865, St John's church, built in 1887, and The Towers - a striking, baronial country house on Sandygate Road, completed in 1896, belong to this period.

Neil says afterwards the practice 'quietly stopped working', but points out that the society aren't experts on the history - just enthusiasts with an interest in their forebears' work.

"We're trying to pick up as much information as we can as well. There might be people on the tours who know more about these buildings than we do."

Pointing out a few stops on the city centre walk, he recommends Channing Hall on Surrey Street - "A really nice space - people constantly walk past the shops below but don't necessarily see what's above" - and Laycock House, a five-storey scheme from 1896 comprising flats, shops and a courtyard on Cross Burgess Street, which Neil thinks highlighted early on what a modern city centre should look like.

"You don't want everyone to go home and leave the city centre behind."

The observation is a pertinent one as, just yards away, the first phase of the Sheffield Retail Quarter is getting under way with offices for HSBC.

"As architects we try and make the public spaces we occupy more enjoyable and healthier," says Neil.

"A lot of that is to do with aesthetics, landscaping, the quality of the air and so on. What we're trying to do is get people to look a bit more closely and recognise what makes a space good, rather than just getting a feeling."

However, HLM would struggle to justify a development like the Palazzo-style Sheffield Water Works Company Offices on Division Street, adorned with sculpted heads of Greek and Roman water gods.

"It's very difficult for us to argue for expensive embellishments," Neil concedes.

The free tours are happening at 10.30am and 2.30pm, starting at the entrance to King Edward VII school on Newbould Lane and finishing at the Head of Steam. Registration essential, deadline next Friday, September 8. Another two routes are being compiled that people can download from the internet, print off and embark on in their own time.

Visit www.sheffieldsocietyofarchitects.org.uk to book or see www.heritageopendays.org.uk for details of the open days, taking place from September 7 to 10.