RSPCA Sheffield asks: Can you give Bam Bam a loving home?

A big dog with a big heart at RSPCA Sheffield is seeking a new home.

Bam Bam is a cream coloured, one-and-a-half year old, Anatolian Mountain Dog, with bags of energy.

RSPCA Sheffield describe him as an amazing dog with special needs who is looking for an experienced home with dedicated, big dog lovers.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “Bam bam was transferred to us from another branch due to his size (our kennels are a bit bigger). He was adopted as a young puppy, but sadly he didn’t get the training and socialisation needed and then, due to a change in their circumstances, he was returned.”

They added: “In the meantime, he had grown into a large, powerful dog with bags of mental and physical energy, which had not been properly harnessed and he was both super strong and super bouncy, but lacked the skills to work politely with his handler and to be calm and relaxed when around other dogs.

“Bam Bam needs that special someone with experience of owning and training large, challenging dogs with positive training methods. He is looking for a home without pets or children and anyone interested in taking him on would need to work alongside our centre team and a behaviourist.”

If you can offer Bam Bam what he needs, call 0114 289 8050 or call into the RSPCA offices, two Stadium Way.