Revealed: Sheffield’s top ten fish and chip shops

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop of the Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding out who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten mouthwatering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

What is it that keeps your favourite that keeps you going back for more? The food obviously will have a massive say.

Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them? What about the service and the welcome you receive?

Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be beaten? So who do you want to win from our shortlist?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on page 32 of the June 21 of the Sheffield Star, stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is Friday July 7, 2017. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

The coupon will be in The Star every day for the next ten days.

Top ten chippys to vote for are:

01 Derbyshire Lane Fish Bar 220 Derbyshire Lane, Sheffield S8 8SE.

02 Fry Master, 653 Attercliffe Road, Sheffield S9 3RE.

03 Jolly Friar, 1 Egerton Road, Sheffield S18 2LG.

04 Jolly Friar Chip Shop, 123 Valley Road,Sheffield S8 9FX.

05 Oceana, 230 Ben Lane, Sheffield S6 4SD.

06 Poseiden, 13 Abbey Lane, Sheffield S8 0BJ.

07 Shaws, 15 Bridge Street, Sheffield S21 1AH.

08 Sid’s Fish Bar, 46 Wheata Road, Sheffield S5 9FL.

09 The Village Friery, 101 Mill Road, Sheffield S35 9XP.

10 Tony’s, 21 Chapel Street, Sheffield S20 5BT.