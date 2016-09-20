Raising a coffee cup for Macmillan Cancer Support

A kind hearted pub landlord has joined others to raise a coffee cup and raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

On Saturday, September 24, Ashley Tipper will be asking his regulars to swap their pints for a slice of cake and a shot of caffeine for a good cause.

For the seventh year running Ashley will be hosting a Macmillan coffee morning at the Jolly Farmer pub in Dronfield Woodhouse between 10am and 2pm.

Ashley has raised a staggering £45,000 for Macmillan over the years and he said: “Everyone has been touched by cancer; it all started because my friend lost her mum to cancer and Macmillan were there to support her when she needed it most.

“Then I lost my nana to cancer last year, it was devastating. Fundraising for Macmillan gave me something to focus on and got me through the worst months of my life.”

This year is the 26th of the event, which will take place on Friday September 30 nationwide. With the help of fundraisers in Sheffield, Macmillan hopes to beat the £27.6m raised last year across the UK. All the money raised will be used to help fund the charity’s vital services that provide practical, financial, emotional and medical support to people affected by cancer.

Rob Turner, Macmillan’s fundraising manager for Sheffield said: “We want to make sure no one has to face cancer alone, but we can’t do it without the amazing people who fundraise for us. We rely on the generosity of our supporters for more than 99 percent of our income and coffee morning events are a great way to have fun whilst raising vital funds.” For the 316 coffee mornings across Sheffield visit https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/about/search/map?lng=-1.47008500000004&lat=53.38112899999999

