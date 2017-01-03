Property of the week: Woodseats Mews, Woodseats, £149,950

A fantastic opportunity has emerged to acquire a beautifully proportioned and immaculately presented two double-bedroom top floor apartment, located in a highly popular and sought after complex.

Believed to be one of the largest designs within Woodseats Mews, the apartment offers an array of spacious accommodation which comprises: a fantastic open-plan kitchen/living area with integrated appliances; modern three-piece bathroom suite; two double bedrooms and benefiting from an allocated parking bay.

The apartment comes fitted with gas fried central heating via a combi boiler, PVC-u double glazing and is available with no upward chain.

It is thought the property would be of particular interest to first time buyers/professionals, investors and those thinking of down-sizing.

Woodseats Mews is a gated complex situated at the bottom section of Woodseats Road.

A vast of array of shops and amenities lie within walking distance along Abbeydale Road with excellent access to ublic transport and links to the city centre. An early internal viewing is highly advised to fully appreciate the accommodation on offer. A communal security door with intercom and keyless entry provides access into the building with stairs rising to the top floor landing.

From here a door opens to a small lobby with a further door giving access to the apartment. There is an entrance hall, with storage cupboard and fitted shelving, leading to the open plan kitchen/diner, which is a beautifully presented and generous area ideal for entertaining.

The kitchen has a range of floor and wall mounted white units, a complementary granite effect work surface and an integrated dishwasher and washer/dryer.

The living area features French doors opening to a side aspect Juliet balcony.

Call Bloor & Co to arrange a viewing on 0114 2500800.