Penistone FM cash boost for oral history broadcasts

A local radio station’s year-long oral history project has been given a boost thanks to a community benefits fund donation from a renewable energy firm.

Community radio station Penistone FM has received a £3,000 grant from a fund linked to Banks Renewables’s nearby Hazlehead Wind Farm, to enable it to buy recording and editing equipment required for the project.

It has now started to interview the first of what will eventually be dozens of older local people about their personal recollections of growing up, living and working in the town and its surrounding communities and how these places have evolved over the past 60 years.

The interviews are being broadcast as part of the radio station’s programme schedule there are plans to eventually make them available to everyone through Penistone Library.

Programme presenter, Steve Dobson, said: “Community history is a popular topic in our broadcast area and, with so much having changed in Penistone and the surrounding communities over the last 50 or 60 years, there’s a huge amount of personal knowledge out there for us to gather.

“We wanted to ensure the memories and experiences of people who had lived through these times could be retained, so that everyone in our community had access to first-hand knowledge about how it had evolved into what it is today.

“We’ve had some wonderful memories coming from our interviewees so far, and the feedback we’ve had on the interviews that have gone out on the airwaves has been really pleasing.”