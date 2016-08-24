ON THIS DAY: 1977: Punk legends the Sex Pistols play foul-mouthed Doncaster gig

They were one of the most notorious bands of all-time - and on this day nearly 40 years ago, the Sex Pistols brought their bile-filled brand of punk and shock rock to Doncaster.

It was on August 24, 1977 that the band, playing as The Tax Exiles, brought their SPOTS Tour to the town's Outlook Club.

WARNING: VIDEO LINK CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

The club, which was situated where the Transport Interchange now is, was one of the few venues up and down the country prepared to take a gamble on hosting the band who had become notorious up and down the country for their riotous concerts.

But the gig was still awash with violence, spitting, pogoing and swearing - with sneering frontman Johnny Rotten abusing his Yorkshire audience in trademark style.

Audio footage of the band attempting to play Problems at the gig exists on the web - and the song title couldn't be more apt as the group suffer a series of technical problems, provoking Rotten into launching a foul mouthed tirade at the Doncaster punks gathered to watch.

Doncaster's Outlook Club.

PICTURES: 10 music legends you'll be amazed played in Doncaster

The date, part of a brief set of gigs around the UK in 1977, was organised to get around the outrage that followed the band everywhere.

Because of the amount of infamy they’d already accumulated during the course of their career, the band decided to book venues under fake names, resulting in what has come to be known as the S.P.O.T.S. tour, an acronym which stands for Sex Pistols On Tour Secretly.

Each date on the tour saw the band play under a different name - and so it was that on August 24, 1977, Doncaster was treated to an appearance by "The Tax Exiles."

The night The Clash and The Sex Pistols played the same Sheffield bill

Songs on the 11 song setlist included massive punk anthems Anarchy In The UK, Pretty Vacant and God Save The Queen.

The running order was as follows: Anarchy in the U.K, I Wanna Be Me, Seventeen, New York, E.M.I, Holidays in the Sun, No Feelings, Problems, Pretty Vacant, God Save the Queen and No Fun.