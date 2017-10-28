Next theme of lights open to our keen snappers

Our worthy winner this month is Simon Dell with his wonderfully constructed image of a squirrel doing his shopping. I’m so pleased Simon Grason at Harrison cameras has chosen this for first prize to receive a £25 voucher, as images should evoke emotion and this one certainly makes me smile.

John Scholey is our runner up with his majestic image of red deer and he will get an 18x12 print.

Bob Merryweather has taken this photograph of leaves stuck to a window which makes me feel warm and cosy, along with a well composed shot of fungi growing in woodland. I have also chosen this lovely bright image from John Leigh, taken at Chatsworth, and this quirky image from Gareth Morgan. He shot the “famous” Shoe Tree in Neepsend - goes to show that it is not just leaves on the trees that turn brown.

I’m sad to see this month’s theme come to an end but now I can set a new theme for you to get your imaginations running. I have decided to go with ‘lights’ as our November theme. Now the nights are drawing in there is lots of scope to get some fantastic atmospheric images, from slow shutter speeds of car lights to twinkling street lights. And of course November is the time for fireworks and the first signs of Christmas as the towns turn on Christmas lights. Maybe you already have some images in your archives from previous years that would fit our theme this month that you could send in? Remember the images have to have been taken in our catchment area but you can enter as many times as you like. The theme will run until November 29 and will be judged by Harrison Cameras staff who provide the prizes.