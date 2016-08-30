Kind charity donation in memory of former Sheffield singer

South Yorkshire dementia charity Lost Chord has received a £500 donation in memory of a former Sheffield woman who gave her life to music.

Lost Chord is the organisation that provides vital interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres and the family of Josephine Andrews, who began her life of song in Sheffield, wanted her legacy to be the continued gift of music.

Josephine’s son Steve said: “My mum was a soprano opera singer who came from the worst poverty that 1920s Sheffield could have thrown at anyone. Her mother Sally Moore was a well-known pub singer in the city and when she died in 1944 there six wreaths at her funeral, all from public houses.

“Mum was a natural singer too but was too poor to afford singing lessons, though she was helped by some tutors who spotted her talent and eventually, she secured an audition with John Barbirolli, which led to her singing for the Halle Choir.”

It was because of her love of music that, following her death, Steve decided he had to make a donation to Lost Chord. To find how you can support Lost Chord visit www.lost-chord.org.uk website.