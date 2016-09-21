Join Jack’s party and cook on TV

TGI Fridays’ fans are invited to celebrate what would have been Jack Daniel’s 166th birthday at its two top venues during September.

To wish Jack a Happy Birthday, those that come into Fridays, at its outlets in Sheffield Road in Tinsley and at Meadowhall, this month and ask for ‘Jack Friday’ will unlock exclusive access to the secret menu with a special selection of Jack Daniel’s cocktails, available for a limited time only.

If you have a hankerin’ for a delicious drink, Jack’s secret celebratory cocktail menu of six drinks includes the Honey Kist – a deliciously sweet mix of real popcorn, Jack Daniel’s Honey Whiskey, White Cacao, Baileys, Dulce De Leche and ice cream, topped with sticky popcorn pieces drizzled in Dulce de Leche.

If that doesn’t tickle your taste buds, there are a host of other cocktails on the secret menu, so come and raise a glass to Jack.

And the new TGI Fridays app is available to download now, free of charge, on iOS and Android devices – simply search for “TGI Fridays UK” in the app store.

You can also join its Cocktail Club and get exclusive access to two-for-one cocktails.

n Production company, Voltage TV, is making a new food series for BBC2 and is looking for people who are passionate about cooking to take part.

This will be the next big cooking competition to hit our screens and the company are searching for Britain’s best home cooks.

Producers want to hear from people who are renowned for their home cooked dishes.

Perhaps they have a family recipe that’s been passed down for generations or it’s a real family event every time they get the pots and pans out and cook.

Email: food@voltage.tv or call 02031415985.