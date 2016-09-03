Have treasured items valued by top TV auctioneer

Television auctioneer Charles Hanson is coming to Rotherham’s Clifton Park Museum next month when members of the public will be able to bring along treasured items for valuation.

The star of Bargain Hunt, Flog It and Antiques Road Trip will bring along a team of experts from his own auction house, Hanson’s Auctioneers, on Tuesday September 13.

The event is free, and takes place between 11am and 3pm, just turn up on the day and find out what your family heirloom is worth.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Cultural Services, Coun Taiba Yasseen, said: “If you’ve ever wanted to know more about the history behind your treasure and how much that cherished old family heirloom is worth, now is your chance to find out.” For more call 01709 336633.