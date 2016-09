For those who have always secretly wanted to have a go at Morris Dancing Sheffield City Morris Men will be running a “Have a go at Morris Dancing” course over four Monday evenings starting on September 12 and continuing 19 and 26 and October 3.

Sessions run from 7.45pm to 9.30pm, in the Burton Hall at the Burton Street Centre 57 Burton Street, Hillsborough, call 07764 280224.