Gardens: Sprucing up city garden

Giving a Sheffield garden a new lease of life is the aim of a special gardening group working at Weston Park Museum.

The museum’s garden is being given a makeover thanks to Autism Plus and Postcode Local Trust, a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

James Lee of the Beanstalk Gardens Team working on the Weston Park Gardens project

Last autumn saw a major redevelopment of some of the exhibition spaces and displays at Weston Park Museum.

Now the facility’s garden has been given a revamp.

In late 2016 Museums Sheffield approached Autism Plus to come up with a new look for the tired garden. Autism Plus’ social enterprise, Beanstalk Gardens, is a Royal Horticultural Society approved centre and provides work experience and opportunities in horticulture for local adults and young people with disabilities and from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Weston Park Museum is home to the city’s Natural Science collection, so Museums Sheffield asked Beanstalk Gardens to create a sustainable area for the local area’s insect and small wildlife population and introduce bee-friendly planting.

The group then came up with three designs for the green space, which were then brought together in a final vision for the garden itself and shrub bed surrounding the museum’s main entrance.

Grants and donations officer at Museums Sheffield, Melanie Russell, said: “We’re hugely grateful to the Postcode Local Trust for awarding us the grant, and to Autism Plus and Beanstalk Gardens for all their creativity and hard work. We’re thrilled with the new garden and I’m sure visitors to the museum will be too.”

The creation of the new garden has been made possible thanks to the Postcode Local Trust, which is funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The charity lottery invites players to play with their postcodes to win cash prizes, while raising money for charities and good causes across Great Britain and globally.

James Lee (from Beanstalk Gardens, said: “I like being outdoors and learning about plants and growing so I have really enjoyed being part of this project at Weston Park Museum.”

The Beanstalk Gardens Team working at Weston Park Gardens

To make way for the new plants and flowers, the area was cleared by another Sheffield social enterprise, Green Estate.

Then the Beanstalk Gardens team have been on site to carry out the planting, which includes aubretia, wild arjoram, Thtyme and Korean feather reed grass.