Search

Gardening: Five of the best hanging baskets

editorial image
0
Have your say

We look at 5 impressive hanging baskets for spring and summer....

Lene Bjerre Judith Flower Pot. www.sweetpeaandwillow.com. £30.00

This hanging rope flower pot from Lene Bjerre is a great way to do just that. It’s easy to create a dramatic look by adding some ivy or a hanging succulent

Copper Hanging Basket Set. The Contemporary Home. www.tch.net. £40

Plants can be held in three tiers of baskets gradually getting smaller as it increases and a hook at the very top for easy attachment. The shiny copper is extremely eye catching and stylish

Planted Hanging Basket. www.dobbies.com. £6.00

A perfect complement to a hanging display, the Dobbies hanging basket has a simple yet elegant design.

Charlie Dimmock Round Hanging Basket. www.poundland.co.uk. £1

The simple design, and fractional cost, means your garden can look flower show worthy without breaking the bank.

Sweet Pea Hanging Basket & Easy Grow Tomato Hanging Basket. www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk. £8.00

This Sweet Pea hanging basket and easy grow tomato hanging basket are the perfect garden accessory to get your plants and cherry tomatoes blooming this summer.

Back to the top of the page