Free valuations on antiques as Flog It television auctioneers visit Derbyshire

Popular BBC One antiques programme Flog It will be valuing items in Derbyshire on September 29.

Flog It, presented by Paul Martin, recently filmed its 1,000th episode and the 16th series is currently being recorded. The show regularly achieves an audience of more than two million viewers in its weekday afternoon slot.

Barrow Hill Roundhouse Railway Centre near Chesterfield will be hosting the Flog It valuation day.

Rather like a treasure hunt, members of the public are invited to visit the unique heritage attraction with up to three antiques or collectables they might be interested in selling. Once valued in this iconic historical location, the owner and a team of experts decide whether an object should go forward for auction.

If the item is chosen for inclusion in the show it will be included in an auction a few weeks later. Everyone who goes along to the valuation day will receive a free appraisal of their items – even if their antiques are not chosen for filming or to go forward for auction.

Flog It has made many significant finds over its sixteen series, including in North Lincolnshire a rare Aboriginal Broad Shield that had been kept hidden away in a viewer’s wardrobe. It went on to sell at auction for £30,000.

Flog It experts also discovered an unusual Royal Doulton Spook figurine in Blackpool which had been bought at a car boot sale for £2; it went on to sell at auction for £5,000.

Location manager of Flog It, Alex Habgood, said “The Flog It team are delighted to be bringing the show to Barrow Hill. It’s a privilege for us to be filming at a site of such important historical significance. We look forward to revealing some of its history to our viewers.”

Paul Martin, presenter of Flog It said “I’m thrilled to be bringing the show back to Derbyshire; on our previous visits to the county we’ve always received a very warm welcome.” Items selected for filming at valuation will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall on Thursday, October 20.