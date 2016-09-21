Food Review: Hope & Anchor, West One

West One eatery reopens with a new menu and ethos to reflect modern life

That’s the view of the Hope & Anchor’s executive chef, Alex Malins, who has helped to curate the restaurant’s brand new menu.

Blackened cod with red pepper and spring onion giant cous cous at the Hope and Anchor, West One. Picture: Andrew Roe

Located at West One, The Hope & Anchor – previously called The Anchorage – used to offer an East Coast-themed selection of dishes; but it has now swapped that menu for what Alex calls gastro-dining on the go.

He said: “The way people go and eat has changed now. People want to be able to look somewhere up on their phones while they’re out and be able to walk in straight off the street with their friends. We offer a wide selection of light bites for people on the go, and have a selection of dishes borrowing from lots of different type of cuisines so there’s a bit of something for everyone.

“My favourite dish on the menu is currently blackened cod and Israeli couscous because of the combination of flavours.”

So when I visit the Hope and Anchor with a couple of friends I test out the eating- on-the-go theory and walk in on off the street on a fairly busy Wednesday night.

Hope and Anchor, West One. Picture: Andrew Roe

True to their word, turning up without a reservation is not a problem and we’re quickly shown to a table by a friendly waitress who informs us that it’s two-for-one on cocktails and glasses of wine between 5pm and 8pm. This is a bonus because the Hope & Anchor boasts a delicious selection of cocktails. I opt for a sloe and low which tastes amazing and combines sloe gin with manzana verde, lemon, angostura bitters and ginger beers. Not only has the menu and name of the restaurant had an overhaul but so too has the interior of the restaurant, which has been redecorated and now has quite a rustic feel to it.

To start, we opt to share a black olive and rosemary focaccia which comes with an olive oil dressing.

The focaccia bread tastes fresh and crispy and the serving easily goes round the three of us.

Moving on to the mains, I choose a goats cheese, pea and leek risotto with toasted pine nuts. Meanwhile, my friends Victoria and Claire choose the mustard-glazed pork chop, which comes with baked apple and savoy cabbage, and cheeseburger with Monterey Jack.

You’re given the option of a medium or large-sized portion. We all opted for the latter which was a mistake because the portions were very generous and we couldn’t manage more than half the meal.

The risotto was mouthwateringly delicious and I enjoyed every bite. On the whole, we really enjoyed eating at the Hope & Anchor and would definitely recommend it.

