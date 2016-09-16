When it comes to shopping, our city has it all

When it comes to a day of shopping in Sheffield, we’re spoiled for choice!

Stepping out on the streets of Sheffield on an unseasonably warm September day, I stopped to observe all the people around me.

I was specifically looking at what they were wearing. As I make my way around the city centre, I scan people’s outfits as they walk past me. I want to find out what attracts people to the clothes they have chosen to wear, where they shop and what inspires their style.

The first person who catches my attention is Elin Turton, aged 19, from Woodseats, who is just about to return to Manchester University for her second year of a pharmacy degree.

She is wearing a pretty floral skirt, which stands out against her simple black vest top. The flowers are a rainbow of colours - red, yellow, blue and green. She tells me the skirt is a vintage item bought from We Are Cow, on West Street.

“This is an outfit I wear a lot. I like to have something a little bit different to what everyone else is. It’s nice to take one vintage item that is a bit bright and work the rest of the outfit around it - that is what I tend to do.”

Not wanting to exclude the boys, I next stop Damien Hissett, of Manor Top, who is dressed in co-ordinating shades of green and black.

The 23-year-old part-time business machine associate itells me says he found his T-shirt - which features a skeleton dressed as pirate - by digging around rails in Sports Direct, a sport shop better known for active wear than quirky printed T-shirts.

“I like T-shirts with different designs on, and I always team it with either a shirt, or a hodoy, or a jacket.

“Green is one of the colours that I like a lot, but I’m not like a lot of people with a favourite colour who put it above all others. I always wear either black or grey though, usually black jeans.”

I’m surprised when he tells me his necklace is genuine leather and costs £2.

“I got it from a website called Wish which specialises in Chinese and Korean items. I just stumbled across it, but I like it because it offers unique items, but they are cheap and good quality.”

Lastly, I speak to 18-year-old Helena Brearley, who is due to start a degree in Nutrition, Diet and Lifestyle.

Her shorts, which are emblazoned with diamond shapes clash with her red and blue checked shirt, but it makes her noticeable.

“I wanted to wear layers so I could be ready in case it gets cooler later, even though it is nice and warm now. I like to mix and match what I’m wearing - different designs and statement pieces. I also like to have affordable fashion, but with one or two more expensive pieces if I can.”

There’s Meadowhall, of course, which - with over 280 stores - now attracts around 30 million visitors per year. Fargate in the city centre is easily accessible and buzzing with high street favourites, and we love the Devonshire Quarter, with its quirky fashion boutiques and independent music stores. Let’s not forget the fasionable Ecclesall Road, known locally as the Golden Mile and The Moor market, which has everything you could want in fresh produce, artisan food and craft ales. And if you don’t round it all out with a visit to Sheffield’s Antiques Quarter - don’t say you weren’t warned!

Turn on the light

Jam jar lights help to add a colourful retro feel to any room

For anyone wanting to jazz up their house, these retro-inspired jam jar lights are just perfect for adding a personal touch to your home.

Coming in different colours, these lights help to add a bit of fun and flair to any room and without breaking your bank.

They cost £66, and you can pick up a set from the Light House, which is a new addition to Meadowhall’s range of shops.

Bedding Sale

You’ll be able to sleep soundly with this set of guards keeping watch

As the nights begin to draw in and the leaves change colour, there’s nothing nicer than a fresh set of bedding to keep you warm on those Autumn nights. And you’ll be able to sleep soundly knowing a fleet of British guards are keeping watch with this adorable Cath Kidston bed spread. It provides a twist on an English classic for a colourful splash in any bedroom Visit Cath Kidston to buy.

Shake it up - Get your smoothie on with this great value power blender

For anyone looking to revolutionise drinks making at home, this

Black Space Saver Power Blender might be just the product for you.

Perfect for smoothies, milkshakes and night-in cocktails, the Space Saver blender has a 1.5l capacity, so there’s plenty to share.

Once you’re done, the jug fits over the base, saving you cupboard space.

Pick up one for £39.99 at Lakeland.

Vintage kilo sale comes to town

Lovers of vintage clothes are in for a treat next month when a pop-up kilo sale with offerings from the 60s, 70s and 80s arrives in Sheffield for one day only.

The Vintage Weigh and Pay sale will take place at the Trafalgar Warehouse in Mary Street on Saturday, October 1, when customers will be able to pick from a selection of hundreds of garments.

Instead of paying per item, fashion lovers will be charged based on the weight, with each kilo of clothes costing £15.

Co-founder and Organiser Lou Lou Glover says this means shoppers are paying wholesale prices.

She said: “It’s a unique concept where our customers simply pay for the weight of what they pick – and they can buy as little or as much as they want.

“This makes it super cheap with light weight dresses and t-shirts literally ringing up at £1.50. It’s not just shopping; it’s a fun way to buy clothing and the quality of our stock is what sets it above other similar events.”

New stock we love this week . . .

Red velvet block heeled boots; New Look, £27.99.

Whether you want to bring a bit of colour to campus or your office, these boots are perfect. The velvet makes them feel luxurious - only you’ll know you paid under £30.

Pyjama set; M and Co, £16.

We don’t want to admit it either, but the evenings are getting darker and that means one thing - it’s time to get cosy. This pyjama set is pretty and affordable - and we’re loving the autumnal colours.

Dancing witch broom; Wilko, £20.

Halloween is a few weeks away. If you want to make your child’s costume - or yours - a bit different, this broom is for you - it sings and is sound activated so it can change direction!

Jewellery Sale

Dodworth-based-artist Caroline Brogden, who best known for selling her beautiful contemporary jewellery online, but now she is busy getting a collection ready to sell at The Art Market in York.

Taking place at York Racecourse on Friday September 30 to Sunday October 2, The Art Market York is Yorkshire’s largest public art and contemporary craft show, bringing together more than 120 selected artists whose work also includes ceramics, paintings, prints and sculptures.

Visit Sea Breeze Designs to see Caroline’s jewellrey. Visit Arts Market for tickets to The Art Market.