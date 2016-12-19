Escape hustle and bustle with Truffle tranquility

Located in the picturesque village of Fishlake, Truffle Lodge is a haven of peace and tranquility for those wanting to unwind and truly feel pampered from head to toe.

Set in stunning grounds the luxury B&B and spa offers all the facilities one would expect from a state of the art establishment with one big difference.

Hostess with the mostess Pam Webb

Forget the impersonal atmosphere of walking around a big-name chain spa, passing strangers in toweling slippers and robes, Truffle Lodge offers a more intimate, personal experience home from home.

And there’s a good reason why Truffle Lodge feels so homely - the property is a family home that has been cleverly converted into a spa after lady of the house Pam Webb decided to embark upon on a new venture.

Pam said: “I’d never worked in the hospitality business but always hosted big parties at the house for family and friends.

“They would all say I was the hostess with the mostess.

Massages sooth away aches and pains

“I was looking for a new business opportunity and friends kept saying why don’t you turn part of the house into a spa and B&B, I had the space and the opportunity arose so I decided I’d give it a go for a year and just see how it worked out.”

But Pam was not prepared for the venture to take off so quickly.

She said: “I’ve been taken by surprise, it’s all been through word of mouth really and before I knew it we were booked up nearly every weekend and most weekdays.

“It’s booked up on weekends until after Christmas now so we must be doing something right.”

Truffle Lodge bolthole beckons. Pictures: Sarah Washbourn

And with guests able to enjoy exclusive use of the facility it means you enjoy the whole intimate experience with family and friends - perfect for celebrating an occasion or just treating yourself to some R&R.

She said: “I wanted to create an oasis of luxury where people could come and stay for weddings, use as a B&B if they were visiting Doncaster races or travelling to the airport or just for a day or twilight pamper session.

“The reviews on TripAdvisor and Facebook have been fantastic, absolutely overwhelming.

“Seeing people enjoying themselves and go away feeling relaxed gives me that buzz, it’s what it’s all about.

“We get people coming from all over the place some to celebrate birthday’s or hen do’s others just to come for the twilight package for a few hours but before they leave they’re already planning their next visit.

Determined business woman Pam is currently working seven days a week to ensure her venture pays off.

She said: “It’s hard work but so worth it I’m really committed to making this work and to making sure people have the best experience possible when they come and visit.

“I’ve had so much support from friends and family and other businesses in the area, everyone has been so helpful”

And it seems Pam’s dedication is certainly paying off with customers from London, Abu Dhabi and even Australia visiting the facility.

And it’s easy to see why - I visited with friend and my aunt for the day package that included exclusive use of the facilities, facial and scrumptious two course lunch with a glass of fizz.

From the moment we arrived we were made to feel so welcome by Pam and her friendly team - nothing was too much trouble.

With facilities including steam room, pool, hot tub and outdoor hot-tub as well as a variety of massages and treatments on offer it truly is the perfect place to unwind.

I felt like I was in the middle of nowhere without a care in the world when in reality I’d only nipped down the road and found myself in a real oasis of luxury just on my doorstep.

For a full list of prices and to book visit http://trufflelodge.co.uk or contact Pam Webb directly on 07525 844041 or alternatively search Truffle Lodge on Facebook