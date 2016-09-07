Doncaster love cheats would prefer affair with stranger rather than someone they know - survey

Love cheats in Doncaster would prefer to have a steamy affair with a stranger rather than someone they now, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by VictoriaMilan – a dating website for married and attached people looking to cheat – delved into the cheating preferences of nearly 3,000 male and 1,500 female members of the site, and discovered that one third of cheaters say they feel no guilt when they have an affair with a person they met online.

And the majority of cheaters agree that they are more afraid of getting caught if they sleep with someone they know.

Having a great online chat is more important than looks, location or relationship preference when it comes to choosing a stranger to have a guilt-free affair with, the new survey revealed.

Shockingly, more than three-quarters of men and women surveyed said they would prefer to have a steamy affair with a stranger than with someone they know. One-third claim there is no guilt if the person is not a friend or acquaintance, one-quarter said they believe there is less chance of getting caught. A fifth of cheaters said they feel more comfortable with a stranger and can really let loose, and the remaining 18% said they find strangers more exciting.

The majority of cheaters agree that they are more afraid of getting caught if they sleep with someone they know (42%). Just over one-fifth said they feel there is a more serious vibe to the affair – it’s not just considered a bit of fun. 19% said they worry they may develop deeper feelings, and 18% said there’s just too much risk involved for them to enjoy themselves.

A great online chat is likely to seal the deal when trawling for an affair with a stranger. Just under one-third said if the person lives in a different city they are much more appealing. 23% said they’re interested if a stranger has the same idea of an affair as them. Surprisingly, only 19% will choose a stranger to sleep with based on their looks.

Founder and CEO of Victoria Milan, Sigurd Vedal, said that cheaters would go to any lengths to protect their privacy, while having the best possible time.

“Cheaters prefer to get into bed with a stranger because there are no inhibitions, less expectations of commitment and very little risk of getting caught. Sleeping with someone you know is exciting and dangerous – but not worth the trouble if you get caught,” Mr Vedal said.