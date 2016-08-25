Doncaster Great British Bake Off contestant Val Stones has proved she can stand the heat in the kitchen - by surviving the first week of the smash hit BBC1 show.

The 66-year-old former primary school headteacher from Conisbrough escaped the chop from judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry in last night's show - and fans have rushed to social media to declare her as their favourite and "hilarious" after a series of baking blunders.

She became the star of the tent on social media, with Twitter fans loving haphazard Val, a self-confessed Ed Sheeran fan and fitness fanatic, who keeps herself moving and grooving while baking.

Val, who now lives in Yeovil with her husband Ian, had a few minor catastrophes during cake week, including forgetting to put the sugar into one of her cakes, and also coming in 10th place in the Jaffa Cake technical challenge.

She also almost put cornflour into one of her bakes, mistaking it for icing sugar.

But her incredibly sunny disposition, good humour and dance moves won over plenty of people on Twitter as they begged for her not to leave the competition yet.

Georgina Palzeaird‏ tweeted: "Straight away, Val is my top gal this series. Not necessarily because she's the best... I just like her sassy ways. #GBBO."

User Sapphire ‏@sapphire0801 wrote: "Val is a human disaster and i love her #GBBO."

Roshni V @RoshPosh_x added: "Val is actually hilarious !!! #gbbo."