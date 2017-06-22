A Doncaster club is to host "its most daring show to date" - with a theme night devoted to erotic sex thriller Fifty Shades Of Grey.

The Diamond Live Lounge on Wood Street will be the venue for The Fiftieth Shade, an event based around the raunchy best-selling book which was later turned into a Hollywood blockbuster.

The show, on June 30, is presented by Flirt Productions and a spokesman said: "This is our most daring show to date.

"This show is going to have a totally different feel that will take you to many different emotions and bring out the naughty side in everyone that attends.

"Sit back and relax as we wake up that inner need for your lust of love and wake up your darkest fantasies."

Tickets for the show are priced at £10.