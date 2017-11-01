Doncaster actress Sheridan Smith releases her debut album - but what did the critics make of it?

Have your say

Doncaster actress Sheridan Smith is already a star of stage and screen - but now she's turning her attention to song too.

For the actress has released her debut album "Sheridan" - and here's what the critics have made of it.

SHERIDAN SMITH - SHERIDAN

She's got an impressive television CV and has received rave reviews for her theatre roles too.

Now Sheridan Smith's latest venture - her rendition of a number of classic songs on her debut album - adds another impressive notch to her many talents.

The album starts off with a haunting version of the Gnarls Barkley hit Crazy which is filled with smoky, jazzy undertones.

She definitely shows off her versatility as a singer by tackling the much-loved Dionne Warwick/Cilla Black hit Anyone Who Had A Heart.

For fans of hit film La La Land there's also a cover of City Of Stars.

Probably one of the most impressive songs is her version of Jennifer Hudson's Dreamgirls song And I Am Telling You. It's a huge ballad that she makes her own quite easily and gently.

7/10