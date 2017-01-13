Discover the joy of yoga

It is not too late to try something different for the new year, as Sheffield Yoga Centre opens its doors for free tomorrow.

The centre, based in Walkley, will offer free taster sessions and talks tomorrow, Saturday, in celebration of National Iyengar Yoga Day.

In addition to the classes, there will also be a talk about how to live a yogic lifestyle by yoga teacher and director of the centre Frances Homewood.

One of the classes will be specifically for NHS workers.

Frances, who studied directly with world famous yogi BKS Iyengar, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening up on National Iyengar Yoga Day to those people who have always wanted to try yoga.

“We decided to offer a special taster class for NHS staff because we really appreciate the work the NHS staff do for our health and we’d like to offer something back to help them deal with the stress and tiredness they experience.

“On a personal note, my husband has received fantastic care recently and I know that yoga can help those overworked staff.

“We hope the Sheffield community will join us for this fun, free celebration of yoga.”

The class for NHS staff will run 11.45am to 12.45pm followed by Frances’ talk, called ‘A Yogic Lifestyle – what does this mean’, from 1pm to 2pm. The class, which is open to all, will run 2.15pm to 3.15pm.

No previous experience of yoga is required. Visitors can also enjoy homemade cake and tea at the centre at 270 Burgoyne Road.

Named after BKS Iyengar, one of the key figures credited with bringing yoga to the West, Iyengar yoga is the world’s most widely practised method of yoga.

National Iyengar Yoga Day gives an opportunity for people of all levels of fitness to discover the benefits of Iyengar yoga. It can be enjoyed by people of all ages, sizes and shapes.

Visit www.sheffieldyogacentre.co.uk for more.