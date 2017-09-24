WIN: Yorkshire Sculpture Park prizes to celebrate its 40th anniversary

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP), an open-air gallery showcasing world famous art by the likes of Henry Moore, is 40-years old and to celebrate we have prizes to be won.

One lucky reader will win a £30 individual YSP annual membership, a £50 goody bag from the YSP shop and afternoon tea for two, worth £32.

HOW TO ENTER

For a chance to win enter our free draw by email or Twitter.

Email your full name, address, mobile and landline to raza.zulfiqar@jpress.co.uk, with #JPcompYSP, in the subject field.

Or on Facebook share any of our #JPcompYSP posts, tag in the person you want to bring and leave a comment saying why you want to win at www.facebook.com/yorkshirepost.newspaper.

Deadline is Friday, Sept 29, 2017, at 5pm.

Transport not included. Prizes cannot be swapped for cash. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and marketing conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.

ABOUT THE PARK

YSP, in West Bretton, near Wakefield, displays work by British and international artists, including the likes of Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth.

Families are welcome at Yorkshire Sculpture Park and you can bring the dog. Photo David Lindsay.

It's collection of works by Moore is one of the largest open-air displays of his bronzes in Europe.

The sculpture park occupies the parkland of Bretton Hall and straddles the border of West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire.

YSP opened in 1977 and was the UK's first sculpture park, based on the temporary open air exhibitions organised in London parks from the 1940s to 1970s, by the Arts Council and London County Council (and later Greater London Council).

The 'gallery without walls' has a changing exhibition programme, rather than permanent display as seen in other UK sculpture parks

Zak Ove's Black and Blue, The Invisible Man and the Masque of Blackness. Photo at Jonty Wilde.

PLAN YOUR VISIT

For full details about the park, including how to get there, access, exhibitions, food, shopping and membership - visit ysp.org.uk.

FAMILIES & DOGS WELCOME

Families are welcome. Children are free to run around in the open air, making the most of our 500 acres of historic parkland and dogs are allowed but owners must abide by the Countryside Code and local by-laws: Wheelchair and mobility scooters can be hired - call the reservation hot line on 01924 832631. There is priority parking for Blue Badge holders in the main car park. Toilets are wheelchair accessible.

FOOD

Guests are encouraged to visit the restaurant on the upper level of the YSP Centre for great views of Yorkshire.

The Family of Man, 1970, by Barbara Hepworth at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Photo Jonty Wilde.

Enjoy a delicious range of regionally sourced food and drink. Serving fairtrade speciality coffees, homemade cakes, freshly prepared chef's specials, sandwiches and soups. Open seven days a week from 10am–4pm (5pm in BST). Hot food is served daily until 3pm.The informal Café at YSP Learning serves light bites to eat in or takeaway and you can pick up snacks and hot and cold drinks from the Kiosk at Longside Gallery (open during exhibitions).

BECOME A MEMBER TO ENJOY PERKS AND PRIVILEGES

* 10% off in our award-winning shop* and on all YSP food and drink.

* Invitations to major exhibition launches and exclusive YSP Friends events.

* Behind-the-scenes stories and seasonal newsletters.

* Priority booking on selected events.

* You can also add an annual parking pass to your membership.

* Exclusive YSP Friends pack designed by Rob Ryan.

* Discounts on individual items priced at £250+ are capped at £25. Exclusions may apply.

MEMBERSHIP FEES:

From £30 Individual (one membership card, access to parking permit for one car)

From £50 Joint (two membership cards, access to parking permit for two cars)

From £25 Senior (65+) & Student (one membership card, access to parking permit for one car)

£50 Optional Annual Parking Permit

Prices are for payment via annual direct debit. All prices fixed until March 31, 2018.

Honorary Friends are Simon Armitage, Andy Goldsworthy and The Countess of Harewood

For more information about YSP Friends call the Membership Office at YSP on 01924 832632 or visit ysp.org.uk/supportus/friends.

GETTING THERE: Yorkshire Sculpture Park is seven miles from Wakefield and 20 miles south of Leeds, in West Yorkshire. YSP is one mile from M1 Junction 38 and is served by Leeds-Bradford, Doncaster-Sheffield and Manchester International Airports, all within a 90-minute drive away. By car SatNav WF4 4JX brings you to the main car park.

OPENING TIMES: Open daily except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 10.00–18.00 Grounds and YSP Centre; 10.00–17.00 YSP Shop, Restaurant and Café (hot food until 15.00); 11.00–16.00 Longside Gallery; 18.00 Gates locked.

FREE ENTRY AND PARKING FEES: Entry to YSP is free. You only need to pay for parking - pay any time during your visit or up to seven days afterwards. YSP is a charity and parking fees support everything YSP does. Parking fees are all day, £10; one to two hours, £6; up to one hour, £3.