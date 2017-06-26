Spinning a decorative yarn about the friendly role of suburb’s trees

Trees will be festooned with knitted decorations during the Nether Edge Festival this September.

During last year’s celebration, trees in parks, streets and gardens throughout the Sheffield suburb were adorned with leaves, birds and bats knitted, crocheted and sewed by residents.

This year’s theme for the ‘Yarnstorming’ project will be ‘Trees Are Our Friends - We Love Them and Need Them’.

Organisers will be working with knitting clubs, schools, sheltered housing and community groups to generate a sufficient number of decorations.

“We’d love it if more people would decorate their own front garden trees too,” said Lyn Carruthers, who helped to come up with the idea.

Baskets have been placed in shops and cafes as way of collecting ideas, patterns, donations of wool or pieces that participants have made. The festival runs from September 15 to 24.