Sheffield author misses out on 'Booker Prize of science writing'

A Sheffield author has missed out on a literary award described as 'the Booker Prize of science writing'.

University of Sheffield professor Tim Birkhead's book The Most Perfect Thing: Inside (and Outside) A Bird's Egg was shortlisted for the £25,000 Royal Society Insight Investment Science Book Prize.

But it lost to Andrea Wulf's biography of little-known scientist and explorer Alexander von Humboldt, The Invention Of Nature.

Past winners include Bill Bryson, Stephen Hawking and Jared Diamond.

Wulf is only the second woman to win the prize as sole author, after Gaia Vince took the prize in 2015.

The annual prize is now in its 29th year and celebrates popular science books from around the world which are aimed at a non-specialist readership.

Today's top stories:

Sheffield bus fares still among country's cheapest despite new price rise



House in Sheffield raided while owners were on holiday



Fly tipping and racial tensions - 'this is the real state of Page Hall'



World's saddest polar bear offered escape from Chinese shopping centre to South Yorkshire



Road sealed off following discovery of body in house in Sheffield



Sheffield Wednesday: Owls old boy shocked by Jeremy Helan's decision to retire