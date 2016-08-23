Salsa In The Square, Leopold Square, Sheffield

The bank holiday weekend marks the return of a free, nine-hour open-air Latin live music and dance event.

Hundreds are expected at the final Salsa In The Square event of 2016 this Sunday, running from 5pm to 2am.

On offer are a live salsa band, DJs, free salsa lessons and dance demonstrations.

Cubavida, featuringJesus Moreau Batallan, top the entertainment line-up. The six-piece group have a unique Latin sound spanning salsa to Latin jazz/funk and reggaeton.

Their repertoire includes the latest sound out of Havana, Cuba, the timba, with many original tunes, harmonies and rhythms.

The party moves inside Cubana at 10pm and carries on with a Barrio Latino event with DJs playing over two floors.

DJs Lubi and Fabio perform downstairs with a mix of salsa, samba reggaeton and bachata, while Dj Sabroso is upstairs in the Kizomba room.

Adrian Bagnoli, co-owner of Cubana, said: “Live outdoor salsa remains a rare commodity in the UK but it’s fair to say Sheffield has one of the most popular events of its kind in the country in the shape of Salsa In The Square.”

The line-up includes DJ 5Spice at 5pm, Cubavida at 6pm, dance shows at 6.45pm with belly dancer Carol Chaves and street dancer James Airey and professional Latin dancers Jonathan and Leanne

At 7pm there’s a free beginners’ salsa class with Richard of RCDance and at 7.30pm Cubavida perform again.

DJ 5Spice will appear again at 8.15pm until 10pm.