Murder, madness, romance – and a few Star journalists

A book launch at Sheffield’s Off the Shelf Festival Fringe in October features two murders, a mad aunt, an orphan who buys a granny, a fantasy world where being fat is fabulous...and four authors who were once Sheffield Star journalists.

Grit: New Stories by Yorkshire Writers is a 180-page paperback which does what it says on the cover. And writers will be reading extracts from their short stories at the launch at Dina Performing Arts 32A-34 Cambridge St, Sheffield S1 4HP, on Sunday 8 October, 2pm to 4pm. Admission is free.

The book’s writers include former Star features editor Philip Andrews, who also wrote the Steve Strong thrillers published by Hodder & Stoughton and is now a lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University; novelist Neil Fieldhouse, a former political editor; former film critic Michael Yates, whose play Life Sentence won an award at Sheffield’s One-Act Play Festival; and former subeditor John Winter.

Grit contains a foreword by writer and TV personality Ian Clayton who describes the book as tales of “twilight worlds, rites of passage, and longing.” In fact, the mood switches between comic and tragic.

The book normally retails at £10. People who go to the launch don’t have to buy, but there is a ten per cent discount on the cover price for people who wish to do so.