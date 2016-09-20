Celebrating Sheffield's diversity with photographic exhibition

An exhibition of photographs celebrating the diversity of Sheffield’s population opens at a city museum this weekend.
Arrivals is a collection of pictures and stories collected by Jeremy Abrahams, which features Sheffield residents who arrived from another country in each year from 1945 to 2016.
The exhibition opens at Weston Park Museum on Saturday. For more on the project visit www.jeremyabrahams.co.uk/arrivals.
Today's top stories:
Sheffield bus fares still among country's cheapest despite new price rise
House in Sheffield raided while owners were on holiday
Fly tipping and racial tensions - 'this is the real state of Page Hall'
World's saddest polar bear offered escape from Chinese shopping centre to South Yorkshire
Road sealed off following discovery of body in house in Sheffield
Sheffield Wednesday: Owls old boy shocked by Jeremy Helan's decision to retire