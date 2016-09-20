Celebrating Sheffield's diversity with photographic exhibition

An exhibition of photographs celebrating the diversity of Sheffield’s population opens at a city museum this weekend.

Arrivals is a collection of pictures and stories collected by Jeremy Abrahams, which features Sheffield residents who arrived from another country in each year from 1945 to 2016.

Photographer Jeremy Abrahams with some of his images from 'Arrivals - Making Sheffield Home',' a new exhibition which opens at Weston Park Museum on September 24.

The exhibition opens at Weston Park Museum on Saturday. For more on the project visit www.jeremyabrahams.co.uk/arrivals.

