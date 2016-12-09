Cuddly bear fundraiser for Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Theo, the cuddly teddy bear mascot for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, joined teddy enthusiasts at the city’s Hilton Hotel for a festive fundraising event.

Hundreds of people gathered to support the charity.

The event, which was the sixth of its kind, was organised by 46 year-old Katherine Hallam, who lives in Hillsborough. More than 50 artists brought their own bespoke soft toys to sell and money was raised through a gala dinner, a teddy bear raffle and ticket sales.

Big hearted Katherine, a full time soft sculpture artist, has supported The Children’s Hospital Charity for several years now, and has raised around £4,000. Her fundraising began after a friend of hers lost her ten year-old daughter, Ellie, to cancer.

“Ellie was treated on the cancer ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital,” said Katherine. “It was after we went to visit her that we decided to start fundraising for The Children’s Hospital Charity. We wanted to raise money for the ward and to help them buy new resources that would help to make the children happier.”

Katherine’s Great Yorkshire Teddy Bear Event is held on the third weekend in November every year and for many avid collectors, the event officially kicks off their Christmas countdown.

“People at the event are always really ready to get into the festive spirit,” said Katherine. “We play Christmas music all day and we hold a competition to see who has the most Christmassy stall – with a £50 prize for the winner to spend in the materials room. I think people are in more of a giving mood at this time of year.”