Clean sweep of Emerald Isle by volunteer Sheffield Girl Guide

A volunteer girl guide from Sheffield made a clean sweep of some of Ireland’s beauty spots during a six-day visit to the Emerald Isle.

Helen Elston, from 157th Fulwood Guides (Sheffield), was one of twelve girls from across the North East to return from an unforgettable girl-only trip to Dublin filled with fun, friendship, adventure and volunteer work.

The group of Guides, aged 11-13, flew to Ireland not only to take in the sights but also to volunteer in their host community. The group of girls spent some time volunteering with Tidy Towns Portmarnock clearing litter from the beach and they also shared songs and activities with residents at Raheny House (a local nursing home).

The group of Guides chose to take up a place on this trip to Dublin so they could develop their skills and help communities further afield.

Helen, aged 13, said: “I enjoyed making new friends and some of these have become friends for life. I was amazed at how much rubbish we found on the beach, it was great seeing the bags at the end knowing we had made a difference.”

The group’s leader, Kirsty Quince, said: ‘This was a fantastic trip! Some of the girls hadn’t flown before and few had been to a busy city like Dublin. The six days helping another community really challenged them to try new things and push themselves to see what they could achieve.

“They all come home firm friends. This opportunity to try something new, with people they don’t know, in a foreign country, has really boosted their confidence.”