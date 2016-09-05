Call for public to support One mile walk to support Steel City diabetes charity

A Sheffield diabetes support group are asking people to put their best feet forward on Sunday, September 18, to raise vital funds.

The Sheffield Diabetes UK Group have organised the one mile ‘Walk for Diabetes’ to raise awareness of diabetes and the role fitness plays in managing the condition.

Chairman of the group Andy Broomhead, said: “Exercise is a really good way to keep fit and for people living with diabetes, whether Type one or Type two, it’s important to eat well and exercise to help manage your condition, so this is a really good opportunity to come together and raise awareness and funds for people living with diabetes.”

BBC Look North presenter Tom Ingall will be launching the walk around Millhouses Park on Abbeydale Road at midday. There’ll also be many other activities, including more than 30 stalls selling crafts and gifts and providing local community and charity information.

Andy said: “It’s definitely the biggest event we’ve organised as a group and it’s now a mainstay on our calendar each year. The money will go towards helping us continue to support the 40,000 people in Sheffield affected by diabetes.

Emily Honey, Diabetes UK Regional Fundraiser, said “Group walks are a great opportunity to explore the area you live in with family or friends and the beauty of these walks is that anyone of any age can take part. Our Walk with Diabetes are always a great day out for the whole family.

“The funds raised by the Sheffield Group will help us to support even more people living with diabetes and to raise awareness among those who have not yet been diagnosed.”

To register for the walk visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/family-fun-day-and-walk-for-diabetes-tickets-26408405251?aff=es2 website.

To find out more about the Sheffield Diabetes UK group visit: http://sheffield.diabetesukgroup.org/

Follow them on Twitter @Sheffield_DUK or find them on Facebook.