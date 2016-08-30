Call for local artists for festival dates in Sheffield

Emerging artists from across South Yorkshire are being urged to put their names forward to play at next year’s Outlines Festival.

Outlines Festival will return to Sheffield City Centre for its second year from March 3 to 4, 2017, with regional and breaking talent featuring heavily on the bill.

Emerging artists from across the area are being encouraged to apply to play at the event, with a number of slots available in all festival venues. Applications are open now via the festival’s outlinesfestival.com website, with a chance to showcase local talent.

The full list of applicants will be processed by a range of music industry experts, and successful artists will be invited to join the event alongside a host of household names, with the headline bill to be announced shortly.

The festival’s programmer, Kate Hewett, said: “New and unsigned artists are crucial to keeping a festival vibrant and exciting. With 2016’s Outlines bill, we were able to introduce a whole host of impressive emerging talent to festival-goers, and we’re looking forward to doing the same for our second year.

The festival’s organisers will be expanding the event for 2017, with up to 150 artists on the lineup and a brand new, two-day programme of events. Outlines will now also be accessible to the region’s younger music-lovers, with revised age restrictions allowing access to those aged 14 and up.

Outlines was put together by the team behind the hugely popular Tramlines, and takes place across a number of iconic venues in Sheffield’s city centre, including the Leadmill, Plug, Queens Social Club and The Harley.

2016’s event saw established names including UK hip-hop pioneer Roots Manuva mingling with emerging and unsigned talent, with many new names on the bill already achieving significant success.

Lineup announcements will follow shortly. In the meantime, discounted super-earlybird tickets are available for just £10.00 while stocks last.