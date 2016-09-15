Brewing up some more room for ale appreciation in Sheffield

For the third year in a row, the Steel City Beer & Cider festival will take over Kelham Island Museum for four days next month.

The event, organised by Sheffield CAMRA, will run from Wednesday to Saturday, October 19 to 22, with over 300 real ales and ciders available, with a particular emphasis on city breweries.

The addition of another room has increased capacity, as well as allowing the introduction of the festival’s first craft keg bar and an international bottle bar.

Organiser Louise Singleton said: “The festival has found its spiritual home in Sheffield’s ‘Valley of Beer’ and this year’s extra capacity will enable even more visitors to see what a fantastic event this is.”

Live music features on three of the evenings. Soul band The Basement perform on the Thursday, rock ‘n’ roll outfit Vegas 6 on Friday, finishing with rockabilly band The Slingshots on Saturday. The Loxley Silver brass band will play on the Saturday afternoon. Visitors can play games and browse a range of food stalls, while a CAMRA stall will sell beer-related books. Friday night is also fancy dress night for staff and visitors - this year it has a sci-fi theme.

The festival has picked Sheffield Children’s Hospital as this year’s charity. Drinkers will have the chance to donate unused beer tokens.

n Visit www.sheffieldcamra.org.uk/festival for details.