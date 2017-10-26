Your chance to join in the conversation about housing in Sheffield

A housing campaign group has invited Sheffield residents to put forward their views on how to make positive changes in the city.

The Sheffield Housing Conversations will hold an open event on The Moor from midday to 4pm on Saturday.

Read more: Around 850 new homes to be built in Sheffield in £1bn partnership

The aim is to get the views of Sheffield people and find out what they would like to see done to solve housing issues.

The group has representatives from both city universities, the council, Sheffield Civic Trust and South Yorkshire Housing Association. It was formed after the 2015 General Election when housing became a key national issue.

Daniela Caruntu, a masters student working with the group, said: "The Sheffield Housing Conversations was created to talk about the housing issues Sheffield residents are most passionate about and interested in, and to explore how to productively use the outcomes of these conversations to make positive changes.

"We’ve just collaborated with masters students from the University of Sheffield to find out more about your experiences, thoughts and views on housing.

"The students have been talking to people all across the city about everything from house size, to homelessness, to experiences of buying and renting."

If you can't catch the group on The Moor on Saturday, another event will take place at Union St co-working space from midday to 8pm on Wednesday.

You can also follow @shefhousingtalk on Twitter.