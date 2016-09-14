Water firm launches ahead of deregulation

Yorkshire Water has set up a new company to handle business customers ahead of the market being deregulated next year.

Three Sixty has a head office in Barnsley and a centre in Thornbury near Bradford. Staff are from Yorkshire Water and it is part of the Kelda Group.

It will compete for business customers across the UK from April next year when deregulation unlocks the market and allows the UK’s 1.2m business customers to choose their water and wastewater supplier.

Robert Marrill, former director of Kelda Water Services Retail, will lead the 120-strong Three Sixty team.

“In developing Three Sixty, we have learnt from all the attributes that made our sister company Yorkshire Water so successful and have applied them to this new company, putting customer service at the heart of everything we do. Three Sixty will, like Yorkshire Water, continue to be easy and straight forward to work with. We will provide real value for our business customers and build on the key strengths, expertise and decades of experience we have in the Three Sixty team.”

It is anticipated that Yorkshire Water will eventually exit the business market.

The transition to Three Sixty for existing Kelda Water Service Retail customers will be seamless, he added.