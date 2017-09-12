Video: Planning permission granted for 'revolutionary' Sheffield research centre

A Sheffield university has won planning approval for a major health research centre that will 'revolutionise' sport and medicine.

The city council has granted Sheffield Hallam University permission to develop what will be know as the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, or AWRC, on the Olympic Legacy Park site in Attercliffe.

The aim is for the multi-million pound development to become the most advanced research and development centre for physical activity in the world by creating solutions to improve the health of people in Sheffield and across the UK.

It will open in spring 2019 and employ 70 researchers.

University vice-chancellor professor Chris Husbands said: "Our vision to develop the most advanced research and development centre for health and physical activity in the world is coming to fruition.

"What this means is that Sheffield Hallam will be leading work which has the potential to transform the nation’s well-being.

How the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre could look.

“The AWRC will revolutionise sport, health-care, physical activity and leisure.

"Working in collaboration with the private sector at the heart of the Olympic Legacy Park, our talented engineers and researchers will design new products and services from initial concept all the way through to market.

"This is a major step forward for the University, the city and the country."

The Government has pledged £14 million towards the project, which will sit alongside new sporting facilities, the school and college and health-focused businesses on the Olympic Legacy Park.

The Olympic Legacy Park from above.

The building has been designed by HLM Architects and will comprise a 7.5m high indoor laboratory, a 3G pitch with cameras and tracking instruments, a 3D biomechanical and gait analysis and scanning, a manufacturing workshop, MRI, CT, ultrasound, body composition measurement and physiological testing and a technology demonstration hub.

Toshiba Medical and Westfield Health became the first major, private sector partners of the AWRC in 2015 and will provide cutting edge equipment and technology to help with research.

AWRC director professor Steve Haake said: “This will cement Sheffield Hallam’s global reputation for putting the science into sport and physical activity, but the AWRC will also be an exceptional asset for Sheffield and the wider region in helping to attract new jobs and investment."