Video: £300m Meadowhall extension 'key' to Sheffield economy

With councillors due to decide on a £300 million extension tomorrow, Meadowhall's owners say their plans are 'key' to the Sheffield region.

British Land wants to create a new 'leisure hall' next to the Tinsley shopping centre, with shops, restaurants, a cinema and more housed under a giant glass roof.

How the leisure hall could look.

After months of negotiations on how best to improve the nearby road network, council planning officers gave a positive recommendation last week.

And tomorrow councillors will decide whether or not to grant planning permission.

British Land says once built the leisure hall will add £24.7 million to the Sheffield city region economy, and raise more than £7 million for the council in business rates.

Head of retail, leisure and residential Charles Maudsley said the firm had worked hard with various partners to come up with an 'outstanding' development which already had 'widespread' support.

Up to 1,550 new jobs could be created.

He added: "The leisure hall is a key strategic initiative for Sheffield city region.

"It sits alongside other significant investments in the city centre and elsewhere, and ensures the area continues to play a key role in the UK economy, creating jobs and a skilled workforce; improving the quality of life for residents; and enhancing its appeal to visitors.”

British Land says the development will create 1,550 permanent new jobs, along with an extra 550 temporary jobs during construction.

Meadowhall has set a target of filling 50 per cent of jobs from the area around the shopping centre and 90 per cent from the city region, in partnership with the Source Skills Academy on site.

British Land has also promised to put £100,000 towards training to help individuals and companies benefit from the new development.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts said: “I welcome the leisure hall proposals as it is vital we support development and the creation of economic prosperity in the Sheffield city region.

“The 1,550 jobs it will create will make a big difference in the immediate locality and I am confident businesses in the region will benefit too.

"Alongside other key projects, such as the Sheffield retail quarter, The Moor, HS2 and the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, the Meadowhall leisure hall will be a great asset, helping the Sheffield city region take another significant step forward.”

And Meadowhall centre director Darren Pearce added: “The leisure hall is the latest example of our investment in Meadowhall, and follows our £60 million refurbishment, which completes this autumn.

"We have listened to visitors, residents, businesses and community leaders, so our plans reflect their needs, with a much broader range of leisure opportunities they will be able to enjoy within the Sheffield city region.

"This is a significant milestone for Meadowhall and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the region.”