URGENT: Sheffield Business Awards deadline looms

Summer’s over, everyone’s back at work and it’s time to focus on entering the Sheffield Business Awards.

Because only by submitting an entry before the looming deadline can companies have a chance of glory on awards night in December.

Look North's Harry Gration returns as host this year

Recognising the slowdown that occurs every summer we have pushed the deadline back by a week to 5pm on Monday, September 19.

But time waits for no one

Sixteen categories are up for grabs at what promises to be the biggest Christmas party of the year.

Organised by Sheffield Chamber and The Star, the awards are open to any business with an S’ postcode.

Elevation Recruitment Group returns as headline sponsor.

New this year is a Special Recognition Award which is open to any business, individual, charity, scheme or project that has significantly contributed to the Sheffield economy.

The categories:

* Best Use of Technology, sponsored by Simm Engineering Group

* The Learning Unlimited Young Business Person of the Year Award

* High Growth Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Doncaster Sheffield Airport

* The Lupton Fawcett Next Big Thing Award

* The Shorts Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year

* Excellence in Retail Services Award, sponsored by Meadowhall

* The Wake Smith Excellence in Manufacturing Award

* Small Business Award

* Business in the Community

* Export Award

* The People Development Award

* Excellence in Professional Services Award

* Outstanding Business of the Year

* Small Business of the Year Award

* Special Recognition Award

* Chamber Charity of the Year

Awards night is on Thursday December 1, at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield.

Look North legend Harry Gration will again host after doing such a great job in 2015.

He said: “I got a real buzz from the awards last year. I love Sheffield and I feel the business community in and around the city is vibrant.

“It is great too, the way The Star, a brilliant community newspaper, embraces it. It is a real honour and privilege to be involved again.”

Other sponsors include Emirates Airline, Pure Awards Creative and web design firm Rare.

Richard Wright, Chamber executive director, said: “Hotly contested and with over 140 applications last year, these are definitely the ones to win.”

