UPDATE: See names of 275 business leaders who signed to support Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Some 275 business people have signed a letter pledging to support Doncaster Sheffield Airport in a significant boost for the #FlyDSA campaign for more passengers, routes and operators.

Managing directors, chief executives and senior staff from every sector have put their names to the document, demonstrating the strength of support for the site.

From left: Peter Nears, Lord Ahmad, Robert Hough and Steve Gill at DSA

Business leaders, who between them represent all 52,000, companies in Sheffield City Region, recognise DSA as a key asset with the potential to drive up prosperity.

The Star’s six-week #FlyDSA campaign reached almost 3m people in print, online and on mobile, according to analysis by the airport.

Signatories to the open letter include Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Local Enterprise Partnership, Chamber leaders and Sir Gary Verity, head of Welcome to Yorkshire.

The names were gathered by the airport and the Chambers. More than 200 signed an open letter on Business Editor David Walsh’s LinkedIn page. The full list is published below. It will be used to show the world, and especially airlines, that DSA is open for business.

#FlyDSA campaign is in association with Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Doncaster Sheffield Airport had a record 1.2 million passengers last year after a link road opened which cut the journey time from Sheffield to 25 minutes.

Steve Gill, chief executive of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said the letter was a “really clear and strong statement from the region. We’re delighted by the response and thank everyone who has signed.

“It sends a clear message to airlines that the demand is there and people are committed to supporting growth at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”

Last month, aviation minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon visited the site at Finningley.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Picture: Chris Etchells

He said: “The airport’s growing network will make sure the North is well placed to trade with the world.”

WE PLEDGE TO USE AND PROMOTE THE AIRPORT - THE SIGNATURES

