UPDATE: 275 business leaders sign to support Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Some 275 business people have signed a letter pledging to support Doncaster Sheffield Airport in a significant boost for the #FlyDSA campaign for more passengers, routes and operators.
Managing directors, chief executives and senior staff from every sector have put their names to the document, demonstrating the strength of support for the site.
Business leaders, who between them represent all 52,000, companies in Sheffield City Region, recognise DSA as a key asset with the potential to drive up prosperity.
The Star’s six-week #FlyDSA campaign reached almost 3m people in print, online and on mobile, according to analysis by the airport.
Signatories to the open letter include Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Local Enterprise Partnership, Chamber leaders and Sir Gary Verity, head of Welcome to Yorkshire.
The names were gathered by the airport and the Chambers. More than 200 signed an open letter on Business Editor David Walsh’s LinkedIn page. The full list is published below. It will be used to show the world, and especially airlines, that DSA is open for business.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport had a record 1.2 million passengers last year after a link road opened which cut the journey time from Sheffield to 25 minutes.
Steve Gill, chief executive of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said the letter was a “really clear and strong statement from the region. We’re delighted by the response and thank everyone who has signed.
“It sends a clear message to airlines that the demand is there and people are committed to supporting growth at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”
Last month, aviation minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon visited the site at Finningley.
He said: “The airport’s growing network will make sure the North is well placed to trade with the world.”
WE PLEDGE TO USE AND PROMOTE THE AIRPORT - THE SIGNATURES
Abi Hookwell Managing Director Yorkshire Investment Property
Adam Kettle Sales Manager Palram Applications
Al Titterington Managing Director Newquay Airport
Alan Hodges Senior Client Manager Cosentino
Alex Silvestri International Marketing and Export Consultant PRISMI SrL
Alexander Carnes Director Purlew Consulting Ltd
Alexis Krachai Managing Director Counter Context
Amy Revell Business Development Associate Paragon Group Plc
Amy Stephenson Managing Director Human
Andrew Dabbs Design Director Whittam Cox Architects
Andrew Denniff Chief Executive Officer Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce
Andy Hart Maintenance Engineer Shanks Waste Management
Andy Kerley Corporate Manager Handelsbanken
Andy Morley Group Managing Director ProAktive
Andy Ollerenshaw Technical Director Cutting and Wear
Anne Wilson Managing Director Numill
Ben Graney Financial Recruitment Consultant Sharp Consultancy
Ben Lowndes Associate Director PPS Group
Benjaminn James Atha Marketing Manager ECS Insurance Brokers
Brian Croll Director Multicar UK Ltd
Brian Culleton Head of Apprentice Engagement and Safeguarding BPP
Brian Fowler Solicitor PM Legal Services
Captain Antony Slevin Captain / 747/400 British Airways
Carmel Harrison Director CHC Communications
Chad Needham Director IFS Risk Solutions
Charlotte Dimond Director Sidekick PR
Chris Middleton Managing Director EJOT UK Ltd.
Chris Berry Partnership Development Manager Powerstar
Chris Carter Head of Technical Recruitment Nicholas Associates Recruitment
Chris Deakin New Balance
Chris Iveson Design and Development Engineer Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre
Chris Sargent Director Turner & Townsend
Chris Wagstaff Business Development Manager SOTpay
Christine Daley General Manager Ground Services Virtual Human Resources
Christopher Briggs Technical Sales Engineer Matrix Tooling Services
Claire Salter Employee Relations Manager University of York
Craig Goodridge Customer Experience Leader Sky Betting & Gaming
Craig Howarth Director Westbuild Piling Ltd
Craig Malloy Finance Director Pegler
Craig McKay Joint Managing Director (former Master Cutler) Evenort Ltd
Dan Fell Chief Executive Officer Doncaster Chamber of Commerce
Dan Richardson National Account Manager Skills Funding Agency
Darren Hughes Vice Chairman of Welldrillers Assoc D Hughes Well Drillers ltd
Darren Pearce Centre Director Meadowhall
Dave Newton Commercial Director ITI Network Services and ITI Electrical Services
David Cross MD & Co founder CODA
David Fields National Account Manager JLA Group
David Hobson Director Hobson Hague Consultancy
David Malins Independent Consultant
David Pinder OBE Pinder Brothers Ltd.
David Poddington Employment Lawyer Keystone Law
Debbie Jones Business Development Executive Ascento
Diane Holgate Owner DCH Consulting
Donna Howard Corporate Social Responsibility Co-ordinator Kier Group
Eilidh Macmillan Owner Air Cabin Crew Training
Elise Walsh Head of Professional Practice Brewster Pratap
Ellie Agnew PR & Communications Officer Children’s Hospital Charity
Emma Baker Commercial Property Solicitor Malcolm C Foy Ltd
Emma Loughlin Director eBusiness Works
Emma Mottram Framework Operations Manager Efficency North
Emma Scott Account Executive Kronos
Erika Vorda Team Organiser Balfour Beatty Rail
Filip Leonard Assistant Commercial Director Sheffield City Council
Flo Churchill Managing Director Churchill & Churchill Ltd
Gareth Conkleton Head of Building Services Atkins
Gareth Walton Founder KLE Sign Solutions
Garry Thickett Garry Thickett Ltd
Gary Blurton Commercial Director Johnston Press
Gary Curtis Central Student Services Officer Sheffield Hallam University
Gary Winterman Managing Director Anglo World Cargo
George Dean Engineer BAE Systems
George Tillier Managing Director Unipart Rail - T&RS
Gilbert Antony Cargo Sales Executive Qatar Airways
Giles Searby Chair of LEP Banking and Professional Services Group hlwkeeblehawson.co.uk
Giverny Wroe Solicitor Plexus Law
Gordon Bridge Director Aesseal Engineering
Gordon Macrae Special Projects Direction Gripple
Grace Faulkner University of Westminster
Harry Strong Managing Director Sky High Camera Ltd
Harvey Morton Managing Director Harvey Morton IT
Heather Hamilton Marketing Executive Doncaster Council
Ian Toothill Human Resource Capability Director RAF Battlespace Management
Jack Lindley Business Development Manager R3engage
Jacob Peplow Architectural Assistant Race Cottam Associates
Jake Bott Account Director SVM Global
Jamel Labruna Director Complete Render Specialists Ltd
James Howson Head of EXPO and Sponsorship British-Irish Airports EXPO
James Locking Finance Director Barnsley Healthcare Federation
Janita Maaranen Managing Director Into Professional Ltd
Jarrod Parker Insurance Lawyer Plexus Law
Jason Barnsdale Managing Director Barnsdales
Jason Bennett Owner Britannia Manufacturing Ltd
Jason Blackwell Business Development Manager The ILM
Jason Denmark Managing Director The Templand Group
Jason Gossop Revenue Development Manager Skyland Hotel
Jason Mace Chief Executive Officer Gala Technology
Jill Davies CEO Westfield Health
Jill Thomas CEO Future Wealth Management
Jill White Entrepeneur Champion
Joanne Grant Senior Marketing Manager Shorts Chartered Accountants
Joe Rothwell Vitruvian Consultants
John Chidlaw Chief Executive Officer FM247 Ltd
John Mather Independent Risk Manager
John Young Commercial Director Stagecoach
Jojo Brown Managing Director Anderson & Brown Specialist Recruitment
Jon Proffitt UK Factory Support Manager Vanmac for Trilo
Jonathan Rowley Director/Owner Hamnett Wealth Management Ltd.
Jonathan Saunders Director Alan Wood & Partners
Joseph Hamshaw Director Web Developer
Katey Dent Group Sales Manager Crown Hotel, Bawtry
Kayleigh Thompson Commercial Utilities Professional Energy Purchasing
Kelvin Fitton President of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce Partner, Smith Craven
Ken Marland ES Parking Enforcement ltd
Ken Torres Managing Director Torres Pumps
Kevin Chilvers IT Manager AxLoad AB
Kevin Karley Executive Coaching Sheffield City Region
Kevin Parkin Managing Director Precision Technologies
Kevin Smith Managing Director CERTEX (UK)
Kevin Stone Director Stone Aviation Consultancy
Kiley Tan Chair of International Business Forum Mosaic Ltd / Sheffield Chamber
Lee Davies Site Agent
Lee Mallaband Private Banking and Advice Manager Lloyds Banking Group
Leigh Brammall Former Deputy Leader of Sheffield City Council, Non Executive at Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Trust
Liam Flanagan Associate Monaghans
Liam Race Buyer Kybotech
Linda Hardy Operational Security Manager Skills Funding Agency
Linda Torstensson Hej International LLP
Lloyd Hole Kiveton Park FC Kiveton Park FC
Louisa Harrison-Walker Director Benchmark
Lucy Prior Membership Director Rail Alliance
Luke Steele Deloitte
Mark Knight Group Marketing Executive Ogilvie Group
Mark Lythe Joint MD Pricecheck
Mark Mallinder Managing Partner Hangar Seven
Mark Rooker Commercial Manager Sheffield Hallam University
Mark Todd Head of Foundation Sheffield United Community Foundation
Mark Wallis Experienced Finance Director
Martin McKervey Partner Nabarro
Matt Bruce Director Bruce & Butler Ltd
Matt Hill Head of Aviation Sales (UK & Ireland) Terberg DTS UK
Matteo Giuffrida Senior Creative Designer FRASTE S.p.A
Matthew Thomas Chief Executive Officer Shannon Group plc
Michael Caris President International Business and Business Economics Society
Michael Riley Founder & COO TripDoddle Founder & Director at Peroley
Mike Smith Lieutenancy Officer & Non Executive Director South Yorkshire
Mike Stanley Project Manager National Enterprise Network
Neil Collins Consultant
Neil MacDonald Non Executive Director Pressure Technologies
Neville Snell Managing Director PES Business Ltd
Nick Davies Director BPP
Nick Jones Director Turner & Townsend
Nik Pratap Partner Brewster Pratap
Nurudeen Bello CEO Director Bello’s World Ltd
Owen Michaelson CEO Harworth Plc
Owen Gleadall Merlinsoft Ltd
Pamela Weeks Head of Corporate Communications and PR Servelec Group
Paul Corcoran Sheffield College
Paul Edson Technical Sales Rema Tip Top Industry
Paul Evitts Skymark Packaging Ltd
Paul Holden Director Peak Architects
Paul Houghton Managing Partner Grant Thornton
Paul Reeves Head of Commercial Sheffield United Football Club
Paul Sutherland Chief Executive Officer Mech FS
Perry Storey Senior Project Manager Siemens
Peter Brothwell Managing Director Industrial Electriclal Supplies
Peter Gill Area Sales Manager Ossur
Peter Keenan Chair of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Transport Forum
Peter John Cowdell TdC Cost Reduction Engineer Nissan Motor Corporation
Phil Cullumbine Director Jangro Ltd
Phil Ledson Global Sales Manager Drenched UK
Philip Reed Director Phil Reed Ceramics ltd
Rachel Argyle Partner Deloitte
Rachel Nunn Arkom
Rebecca Fielding Managing Director Gradconsult
Renate Halton International Trade Forum
Rich Davies Owner R3D2
Richard Wright Executive Director Sheffield Chambers
Richard Boon Director NIScam Ltd
Richard Bristow Director Tamite Secure.IT Ltd
Richard Mills CEO SleepCogni
Ryan Daniels Owner Hydra Creative Ltd
Sam Kerley Director Solutions4Cleaning
Sarah Jarvis Group Product Fulfillment Manager Johnston Publishing
Sarah Walton Business Development Manager Good Travel Management
Sarah Whyke Digital Marketing & Communications Card Cutters UK
Sean Spencer Manufacturing Accountant Howdens Joinery
Shane Wakeford Proprietor High Reaching Solutions
Shelley Houlbrook Head of Education and Partnerships HABC
Simon Carr Managing Director of Henry Boot Construction and private sector board member of the SCR LEP Henry Boot
Simon Collingwood Director Quatro PR
Simon Davis Stockarth Project Solutions
Simon Lewis Business Development & Marketing Moirae Creative Agency
Sir Gary Verity Chief Executive Officer Welcome to Yorkshire
Sophie Duffield Nicholas Howard
Sophie Fenelon Business Development Manager Perkbox
Sophie Gribbon Reservations Manager Rutland Hotel
Stephen Leonard Business Development OAG
Steve Bennett Engineering Consultant Transport & Waste Management
Steve Manley Junior Vice President Universal Office Product
Steve Newton Jibba Jabba
Steve Pye Operations Director LaZerCAD
Steve Roberts Director and Co-Founder Fripp Design
Steve Taylor Co Director Access Height Solutions Ltd
Steve Wainwright New Product Development Manager Naylor Industries Plc
Steve Webster Operations Manager isoplus Piping Systems Limited
Steve White Director SW Wholesale
Steve Williams Solicitor - Past President Chamber of Commerce Barner Jones
Stuart Allen Digital Retail Enabler GW Devices
Sue Peak Regional Cabin Crew Manager Thomson Airways
Tim Bottrill Director Fernie Greaves
Toby Shepherd National Account Manager Go Green Ltd
Tom Charles Construction Director Carmody Construction
Tom Wadsworth Commercial Relationship Manager Lloyds Banking Group
Tracey Roberts Financial Controller Birley Manufacturing Limited
Vic Brodrick Head of Development Airport Services Swissport GB Limited
Sian Dudley Head of Marketing and Communications Cast Doncaster
Lisa Pogson Managing Director & President of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce Airmaster
Adam Taylor Director of Social Media Marketing AT Social Media
Marie Cooper Director Sheffield Tooling Company Ltd
Atanu Das Creative Filament
Callum Drabble Consultant Brewster Pratap
Tony Pratt Independent Broker Utilinet
Lee Hitchen Director Business Funding Solutions Limited
Paul David Drabble Owner/Director Paul David Drabble Freelance New, PR Photography & Editorial Photography
Kate Cannon Director Kspace Serviced Apartments
Annette Hobson Finance Manager Primary AV Limited
Maxine Hayter Company Director Bespoke Blinds & Poles
Sam Bates Professional Consultant Transline Group
Alexandra Garner Owner/Director Smile Business Support Services
James Brand Managing Director (Operations) United Cast Bar Group
Gemma Sandy Managing Director Business Cost Saving
Bridie Warner-Adsetts Chief Operating Officer Naylor Industries Plc / Adsetts Consultancy
Andrew Hirst Principal Lecturer Sheffield Hallam University
Cameron Spilman Co-Founder and Managing Director Paper
Richard Donson AR Sales Development Representative The Health Insurance Group
Ali Kirgic Partner & International Business Development Guncel Group / TEMA Industrial Sealing Tecnologies
Julie Roberts Business Development Manager Impelling Solutions Ltd
Jamie Waugh Business Development Manager Harper James Solicitors
Tim Jones Managing Director & Co-Founder 3Squared Ltd.
Steve Neil Channel Reseller Manager Audio Productions (UK) Ltd
Victoria Clarke Brown Finance Director Distinction Group
Alan Lyons Business Development Manager The Grey Matter Group
Mark Crossley Product & Sales Manager Pentag Gears
Nigel Short Managing Director VOOT Telecom
Craig Burton Audit Partner BDO LLP
Sam Leeder Commercial Sales Manager ProAktive
Marina Wood Public Relations Director Dragonfly Public Relations
Chao Wang UK Visa & Immigration Services Santa Fe Relocation Services
Chris Dymond Director & Founder Sheffield Digital Limited / Unfolding
Bryan Unkles Managing Director & Founder Cafeology Limited
Matt Jackson Managing Director UK Workspace Ltd.
Stuart Ridley Head of Marketing and Communications Sheffield International Venues Ltd.
Darren Owen Chief Operating Officer Simplicity IT Services
Jo Roy HR Consultant Red Owl HR
Anthony Davies Director/Owner Annurca Health & Wellbeing / Marmotte Consulting
James Biggin Managing Director Steel City Marketing Ltd.
Carl Swansbury Partner Ryecroft Glenton Corporate Finance
Kevan Shaw Director Castle Square Corporate Finance
David Whamond Marine Technical Expert/Advisor Independent
Sharon Bennett Marketing Manager EDP Plc
Victoria Wood Engagement Manager Ark Home Healthcare
Alex Hodgson Business Development Manager One2Call
Simon Gorman Marketing Manager hlw Keeble Hawson LLP
Lester Kemp Managing Director Arabian Nubian Resources
Nuala Gallagher Head of Communications Metalysis
Andy Froggatt Owner Royston Parkin Ltd
Jade McCarthy Marketing & Communications Manager Fretwell-Downing Hospitality
Peter Dempsey Managing Director DEMPS Ltd Property Solutions
Sam Owen Chief Executive Officer Meyer & Owen
Jay Bhayani Managing Director Bhayani HR & Employment Law
Michael Ord New Business & Marketing Director Qualsys Ltd
Yee Kwan Chan Founder & Marketing Director Yee Kwan Ltd
Neil Laycock Non-exec Director Tengi
Daniel Fielding Director Fielding Risk Services
Peter Kennan Transport Forum Chair Sheffield Chamber