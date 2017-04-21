University agrees deal to sell Sheffield sports field to developer

A housing firm has unveiled plans to redevelop a former university sports field.

Miller Homes wants to build 138 houses between Hemsworth Road and Derbyshire Lane in Norton.

The land was formerly a sports field for Sheffield Hallam University, but has been unused for about 20 years. The university said it had agreed to sell to Miller Homes to create ‘much-needed’ housing while also bringing in extra funds to invest in students.

A spokesman said: “Miller Homes would create up to 138 family homes and affordable homes to help meet the strategic housing needs of the city.

“It is estimated that more than 40,000 houses will be needed in Sheffield over the next 20 years.

“Miller Homes has consulted local residents and authorities in detail, and will continue to work with planners and the local community to deliver a successful, sustainable residential development for the area.”

