'Turning point' for Sheffield's public transport amid air quality 'crisis'

Sheffield's public transport network has reached a 'turning point' in how it deals with pollution, say bosses.

The city council will soon publish its plan for improving the city's air quality, with councillors acknowledging there is a public health 'crisis'.

SYPTE public transport director Ben Gilligan.

That could include the introduction of clean air zones, which high-polluting vehicles such as diesel buses have to pay to go into.

This is something operators such as First and Stagecoach are considering when deciding which new vehicles to buy.

And for the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, or SYPTE, which oversees the county's network, the council's plan is likely to guide its own policy for the next few years.

"We are at a turning point at the moment," said Ben Gilligan, SYPTE's director of public transport.

A key question is whether or not to invest in more electric buses.

"We have got to understand what the Sheffield clean air strategy is going to look like. But we are also renewing the Sheffield Bus Partnership.

"It’s an opportunity for us to shout about the positives that we have got."

The bus partnership, set up in 2012, brings together the council, SYPTE and five operators. The aim, according to Mr Gilligan, was to create a 'more stable bus network with joined up communication and consultation'.

This has resulted in changes such as joint ticketing and new timetables. It has also enabled more spending on new vehicles, including hybrid and lightweight models.

The council says emissions are causing a public health 'crisis'.

The partnership is due to be renewed soon. One of its first jobs will be to figure out where future fleet investment should go.

"One of the challenges we have is change," said Mr Gilligan.

"Five years ago I don’t think anyone could have foreseen that diesel was going to become a pariah fuel. We have to be careful about these rapid policy shifts."

An all-electric fleet would cut local emissions. But would that solve the wider air quality problem? The energy still has to come from somewhere, as Mr Gilligan found on a recent visit to Waterloo where a full shift to electric has meant the installation of a number of substations at the main depot.

SYPTE wants more people to use the 'very green' tram.

"Electric vehicles solve local air quality issues," he said. "The issue is how sustainable is electric energy production?"

Investment in cleaner buses and better road networks will not solve Sheffield's air quality issues alone. This was acknowledged by councillors, environmental campaigners and academics at a roundtable hosted by The Star last week, where a 'hearts and minds' approach was a key theme.

Mr Gilligan said encouraging people leave their cars at home and use the 'very green' tram network or cycle around the city were also part of SYPTE's wider aims.

Improving cycling infrastructure should go hand-in-hand with better bike storage at tram stops, he said - although a Copenhagen-style tram with space for scores of bikes does not seem to be in SYPTE's plans.

"Bringing a bike on a tram takes space away from people in wheelchairs, people with pushchairs," he said.

"Should we provide better facilities at tram stop to park bikes securely instead?"

The council's air quality plans should be put out to public consultation this year.

"We are very much involved with the council’s air quality report," said Mr Gilligan.

"We recognise there are issues with diesel but we are part of the solution rather than the problem."